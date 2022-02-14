Here’s How You Can Watch The Coach Fall 2022 Show From New York Fashion Week

With New York Fashion Week taking place in the Big Apple, the world of style and fashion will be treated to an array of new collections. One of the most anticipated is by Coach, which will present their Coach Fall 2022 Show live from #NYFW.

The presentation will air live on 14 February 2022 at 2pm EST. Viewers in Singapore can catch it on Tuesday, 15 February at 3am SGT. The show will stream on Coach’s Instagram and YouTube channels. You can also check out the presentation below.

Founded in 1941, Coach is a leading design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle collections, with a long-standing reputation built on quality craftsmanship. A name synonymous with effortless New York style, the label is best defined by its free-spirited, all-American attitude.

As seen in the past, the brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach. For its 2022 Fall Presentation at #NYFW, the brand will continue to build on its legacy.

Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers will be the man orchestrating The Coach Fall 2022 Show at New York Fashion Week. With the help of stylist, Olivier Rizzo, set designer, Stefan Beckman and music presented by Steve Mackey, the presentation is certainly one to keep an eye on at #NYFW. Check out the link below for a front row seat to the show.

