Here’s How You Can Watch The Dior Men Spring 23 Presentation

The Dior Spring 2023 Collection is set to be unveiled through a live broadcast on Horizon Venues, allowing viewers to experience this unique event in real time from Los Angeles. The new collection will be unveiled on 19 May at 8pm Los Angeles time (20 May, 11am Singapore)

The house chose to hold the show in California to celebrate the unbreakable ties that have bonded Christian Dior with the United States since 1947.

Dior Goes Virtual

Immersed in the show surrounded by other avatars in a virtual amphitheatre, spectators will be able to attend the show as if they were physically present. The show will also be made available to watch on replay in 360 on the Oculus TV app.

To access this unique experience, users will need a Meta Quest Virtual Reality Headset and the Horizon Venues application from Meta. Immersed in a digital amphitheatre and surrounded by other avatars – as in a futuristic movie theatre – spectators will be able to attend the show as if there were there, a first for Dior.

Don’t have a Meta Quest Virtual Reality headset? Well, you can still livestream the Dior Men’s Spring 23 show below.

(Images: Dior)