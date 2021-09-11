“Shine bright like a diamond” is a lyric in one of Rihanna’s hot singles. It also defines the glimmering facade of the Coach’s pop-up store at Teck Lim Road. Opening its doors to the public from 21 August to 12 September, the “Tomorrow’s Vintage” pop-up is the Maison’s first-ever concept store in Singapore, celebrating its 80 years of superb craftsmanship, timeless style and commitment to a better-made future.

The space elicits evocative memories, with features and displays paying homage to Coach stores from the past — vintage television showcasing films featuring key personnel, bags from past seasons and a selection of re-released Coach Original bags.

Besides the moving picture, Tomorrow’s Vintage also sees the iconic and ubiquitous Coach craftsmanship bar; guests can care for their leather on the spot with a dedicated craftsman — trained by Coach’s master artisan — offering leather cleaning, monogramming services and customisation options. In addition, the Maison tapped local artist Tiffany Lovage and embroiderer Zoey Wong for those looking to elevate their leather goods with pizzazz.

Melding a local touch with the flavours of New York, Coach enlisted the help of Brooklyn-based independent record label Big Crown Record. The latter curated an exclusive playlist that permeated the store as guests indulged in a game of Tikam Tikam.

(Images: Coach “Tomorrow’s Vintage)