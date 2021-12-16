Hermès For The Holidays. Here’s A Few Ideas Perfect For Gifting

Need to make Christmas bright? Well we can’t think of a better way than a luxurious gift from Hermès.

The French luxury house has just what you need to bring cheer come Christmas morning. And judging by what the Maison has conjured up for the festive season, there is something for everyone. These Hermès gift ideas are proof of that.

Like Santa’s workshop, Hermès craftsmen has worked hard to make good on their promise to elevate the holiday season. From bags to jewellery and luxurious timepieces, the house has plenty of thoughtful tokens to bring cheer to the Christmas season. Here are some Hermès gift ideas you may want to consider for those who have made the ‘nice’ list this year…

For The Traveller

With travel once more on the cards thanks to numerous VTL being opened, the RMS carry-on suitcase in H Plume Canvas and Règate bullcalf is perfect to inspire wanderlust in the new year. Sweeten the gift with an Apple AirTag Hermès travel tag in Barènia calfskin, ensuring they can always keep track of their precious luggage.

For The Stylish Go-Getter

The Hermesway smartphone case in Epsom calfskin is a novel and fashionable way to keep any trusty smart device within reach. It pairs well too with the Verrou horse blanket bag in embroidered Swift calfskin. Elegant, stylish, and practical, it’s a perfect pairing suitable for both work and play.

For The Fabulous Fashionista

You can never go wrong with gold and diamonds and here’s two Hermès gift ideas that are up for consideration. In the market for a luxurious and highly-fashionable timepiece? You may want to put the Faubourg Polka watch in rose gold and diamonds on that list. Also worth considering is the Kelly Baguette bracelet in rose gold and diamonds, which accessorizes well with any stylish ensemble.

For the Mover & Shaker

Perfect for active types, the Hermès HO8 watch offers a striking modern aesthetic with a graphene-filled composite case and rubber strap. Boasting a perfectly balanced design, it matches well with both casual and professional events. For a chic urban look, opt for the timeless and elegant Hermès Loafer in calfskin with an iconic palladium plated Kelly buckle.

For The Young At Heart

In the market for a stylish ride? Hermès has just what you need with the Ash Wood bicycle in ash wood and bullcalf. Presented in a cream-and-bright-blue combo, it’s a luxurious handmade bicycle that will leave others green with envy.