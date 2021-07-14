With the global sportswear market predicted to reach US$231.7 billion by 2024, many luxury brands leveraged the success through collaborations – notably the Louis Vuitton and Supreme partnership in 2017. Since then, the collab has heralded a new era of luxury fashion, blazing a trail for hybrid collections. With influential designers such as Virgil Abloh, Kim Jones and Matthew Williams embracing the hype, unquestionably, streetwear elements will soon be integral to menswear.

While the recent collections of many were imbued with streetwear heritage, we have not quite seen anything like the Hermès Stealth Skateboard bag that made its debut on the Spring Summer 2022 runway.

Inspired by countercultures like skate and hip-hop, the French Maison reinterpreted their signature 45cm Bolide bag with a wooden skate deck for the base. As a cherry on top, Hermès finished off the carry-all with a miniature skateboard-shaped bag charm. This bag, however, isn’t Hermès’ first foray into the world of skate culture. For its FW17 collection, the house released a line of skateboard decks in its multi-coloured Sangles en zigzag print designed by Henri d’Origny.

This hybrid approach ushers in a renewed elegance. The seemingly casual style belies a structured sophistication to the night as it fades in from the day. “It also has a touch of the spirit of sailing as well, as in a response to our need to get away. It aims to encourage people to get out and roam—a desire we all share,” said the creative director of Hermès Véronique Nichanian. The skateboard acts as a metaphor for our need to skate away and dive into the great outdoors.

(Images: Hermès)