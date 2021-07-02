The Hermès Summer 2022 men’s show is a celebration of a joy rekindled: that of being together outside.

Last Saturday, the Maison presented their Men’s Summer 2022 collection at the Mobilier National in Paris, which was broadcasted live on their official site. Breathing air of freshness and encapsulating a sense of lightness, relaxation and freedom, the collection acts as a response to our needs in this day and age.

“The collection is an expression of grace, fluidity, and the shifting nature of our lives. It also has a touch of the spirit of sailing as well, as in a response to our need to get away. It aims to encourage people to get out and roam — a desire we all share,” highlighted the creative director of Hermès Véronique Nichanian in a press statement.

The collection also marks the third collaboration between Nichanian and visual artist Cyril Teste. It leveraged the latter’s expertise to offer a showstopping filmic performance for viewers watching virtually.

Hermès Summer 2022 Show

After months of being swathed in loungewear and sweats in light of the lockdowns, it would only be appropriate for Hermès to deliver looks that do not stray too far from our comfort zone, albeit less sloppy.

Nichanian enlisted technical fabrications on oversized silhouettes, offering understated yet elevated looks without compromising comfort. On the other hand, formal fits were emblazoned with floral and graphic prints, complementing relaxed constructions. The designer also tapped on technical innovation by interweaving different fabrications and drawing inspiration from craftwork legacy.

The harmonious play on juxtaposition accentuates the neutral and muted colour palette. Celadon-green, algae, chocolate, and carbon hues blend with the softness of faded rose, stone-grey and raw silk. A bright, soft sweater, a daisy pattern and large Bermuda shorts embody this liberated relaxation.

“I wanted everything to be instilled with freedom, momentum, a duality of spirit. Though open and liberated, at heart this collection is not averse to a kind of bold formality.” Suffused with optimism and energy, this creative collection is bursting with the vitality of a world reclaimed.

(Images: Hermès Summer 2022)