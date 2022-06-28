The House of Hermés unveiled its Men’s Spring Summer 2023 collection on Saturday. 25th June. Held at Manufacture Des Gobelins, the maison transformed the Parisian tapestry factory into an open industrial runway with cobblestone sidewalks.

Perhaps reflecting the slightly cloudy weather of the show, which was broadcasted worldwide from the City of Love itself, the collection introduces an array of bright, yet gentle colours. Vibrant to give the joy and light skips of a lovely Saturday afternoon, but soft and pleasant – the slight breeze that tickles. With sweet shades lovingly called lemonade, lagoon, lilac, bubble gum, melon by the maison, Hermés paints the city with its pastel shades amidst the black-and-white monochromes.

Fit Check

Enjoy a sunny Summer holiday with the light windbreakers in the shade of the sun, paired with a turtleneck of a sunset print. Or perhaps, if you feel a little bit more adventurous, have the cheeky seahorse print to accompany you. With its playful range of patterns and prints, characterised with distinctive shapes, there is a shirt for every occasion and a jacket for every weather of your getaway.

Not a huge fan of all bright colours? The luxury house provides a selection of neutrals, with beige, brown and black tones for those who prefer a laidback look. A favourite of ours is a singe-breast pocket brown jacket with chic prints to spice it up. With its classic Pegase motif, the jacket is also available in a light quartz tone. Maintain the summer vibe by adding just a small pop of colour from the accessories. Take your pick: the relaxed Berlingot canvas bucket hat or its shiny, eye-catching light technical satin counterpart, available in three shades of lavender, lemon and sunny orange.

Bag It Up

Of course, what is Hermés without its signature item? One of the highlights (and favourites) of the collection features the Bolide in a pale shade of lemon. The whimsical eyelets forming an arrow-struck heart surely won the hearts of many, clearly ours. Another charming bag present was a summer canvas tote, with the prints of a beach scenery painted across. A lovely addition for a fun party by the seaside.

Not forgetting the pride of the maison, two Birkins were also introduced. Decked in large checks and donned in two different colours – black and coffee – the bags provide a medium to ground the exciting outfits. The size of the Birkin 50 is fitting for you to pack for a summer escape.

Buckle up. Summertime fun is in!

(Images: Hermés 2023)