Good news for golfers, you can now hit the greens in style thanks to the new Mr P. Golf collection. The new line of golfing threads is exclusive to Mr Porter and sits alongside its growing menswear range.

The new collection marks another first for the leading online destination for men’s style. It is another first for Mr Porter ever since it launched its menswear range in 2017. “Golf has always been a consideration to explore for Mr P. as it’s a sport that blends style and camaraderie. These are two things we cherish at the brand,” explains Mr Olie Arnold, Style Director, Mr Porter.

Forest-green and tan Logo-Appliquéd Striped Merino Wool Golf Cardigan Contrast-Tipped Cotton Golf Polo Shirt Bright yellow Cotton-Blend Golf Sweater 1 2 3

“This collection was designed and produced with exactly that in mind for golf enthusiasts who are as passionate about their style as their game. Whether teeing off at noon or enjoying a post-round refreshment at the 19th hole, Mr P.’s golf collection celebrates the time-honoured pastime, while marrying a contemporary approach to golf style, on and off the course.”

Fashion At The Fore

The collection, available exclusively on Mr Porter, encompasses 23 pieces across ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear. It merges heritage-inspired golf wear with Mr P.’s sensibilities of easy pieces, smart details, enduring style, and the utmost quality of craftsmanship.

Naturally, the resulting collection embraces the essence of a golfer’s uniform to form a head-to-toe wardrobe including gloves and shoes. The Mr P. Golf collection is certainly ideal for those seeking a fashionable alternative to high-performance technical apparel. It also suits golfers who are inspired by fairway style, on and off the course.

Mr P.’s golf collection echoes the brand’s dedication to timelessness and uncompromising quality. It also draws inspiration from iconic shapes and silhouettes drawn from the game’s most stylish players.

Pebble-Grain Leather Kiltie Derby Golf Shoes in white Tapered Checked Virgin Wool Drawstring Golf Trousers Checked Cotton-Poplin Golf Shorts Perforated Leather Golf Gloves 1 2 3 4

There are elements of classic tailoring along with touches of Ivy League nostalgia, such as racing stripes and varsity letters. Slim-fit chinos are modernised with the finest stretch cotton providing comfort and mobility.

V-neck sweaters and open Johnny collar polo shirts are designed with relaxed fits to not inhibit movement on the course. Finally, Mr P.’s iconic and ever-popular Derbies are reinterpreted into technical golf shoes.

The Mr P. Golf collection is exclusive to Mr Porter. It sits alongside Mr P.’s new-season collection and core essentials across apparel, footwear and accessories, available all year round. Shop the collection here.

(Images: Mr Porter)