It has been a decade since H&M first opened its doors in Singapore. Since the establishment of its first flagship store at Orchard Building, the Swedish brand has subsequently unveiled eight other stores across the island, making fashion accessible for all Singaporeans.

To commemorate the joyous occasion and milestone, H&M Singapore is putting forward a series of exciting in-store activities and online offerings in collaboration with local creatives and artists. Available only in September, these initiatives aim to give back to the community and fans while democratising local artistry by leveraging the brand’s reach to spread the word.

With instagrammable photobooth, complementary exclusive printing services and many more, you would want to read till the end to uncover the sundry exhilarating activations.

Time Capsule

H&M is no stranger to collaborations. Since 2004, the brand has collaborated with high-end luxury labels and designers to proffer affordable luxury to the public. In celebration of its 10th year anniversary, the Swedish house has proudly procured some of the show-stopping pieces from the Balmain collection to its inaugural sustainable capsule for the window display. Before stepping foot into the store, we suggest walking down the evocative and nostalgic memory lane. And perhaps, get a foretaste of H&M’s upcoming collabs in the bargain.

STORIES

Kickstarting the celebration, H&M unveiled a digital campaign dubbed the H&M Stories featuring ten influential individuals integral to the brand’s success. The campaign sees the sharing of their most memorable moments with H&M through a series of videos and pictures; these exhibits will also be mirrored on the second floor of the flagship store.

You are also encouraged to participate in the initiative by sharing your favourite H&M moments on Instagram or Facebook with hashtag #HMSG10andmore. In return, H&M will select a winner weekly, with the prize being a S$500 gift card. Think of it as a raffle, but much more exciting.

10 BY 10

From home accessories to fashion, ten homegrown artists created limited edition products that capture the spirit of H&M. Some of these notable labels include textile designer Joanne Quak, sustainable jewellery designer WoonHung, and scent connoisseur Artisan of Sense. While these products are available for purchase during the month-long event, they will only be made on-demand – minimising wastage while perpetuating H&M’s values.

By the way, if you were to chance upon a trash bag on the exhibition table, please do not be a good samaritan and throw it away. It is actually a bean bag by multidisciplinary designer Nathan Yong. The uncanny resemblance to a trash bag is intentional, conceived to remind us about the rubbish ideas and perceptions inundating the world.

Print on Demand

At the Print on Demand booth, customers have free rein to choose and customise their newly-purchased cotton basics with exclusive prints designed by four talented female illustrators. Think punchy colour palettes and abstract motifs; each illustrator has a distinctive design aesthetic proffering styles for all shoppers.

However, do note that the deal is only exclusive for purchases made in September this year, and it is imperative to present your receipt during the customisation process.

The Perfect Serve

To round up the activities, a pop-up cafe inside the flagship store will serve up gastronomical delights. From a selection of coffees, mocktails, cupcakes and baked goods, these offerings will be available for redemption with every S$50 purchase. While indoor dining is strictly prohibited, you could satiate your sweet tooth at home as you don your newly-purchased outfits.

(Images: H&M Singapore)