Jeff Koons has been a busy man. Fresh off the announcement that the American artist is collaborating with BMW for a special hand painted 8 Series Gran Coupé, he now also boasts his own T-shirt collection with Uniqlo. The Jeff Koons UT Collection is set to arrive in stores this October.

This marks the first UT (Uniqlo T-shirt) collaboration collection with the American artist. Known for his pop culture art, filled with colours and bold lines, Koons has continued to produce some of the world’s most impactful and influential contemporary art. Now those elements will come to life in t-shirt form thanks to the global apparel retailer.

The Jeff Koons UT Collection will focus on five of his iconic sculptures, expressed in the refined graphic style of UT.

“I enjoy very much how Uniqlo is in contact with my generation but also a younger generation, expressed the artist. “Everybody enjoys, very much, their clothing and I love that sense of unity. I hope that this collaboration will help people around the world to connect with each other and that art will enrich their daily lives.”

Celebrating Koons’s Dynamic Art

Arriving in Singapore from Monday, October 4, the collection features images of five sculptures by Jeff Koons including Rabbit and Balloon Dog (Orange), which are among the 20th century’s most iconic artworks. Artworks selected for this collaboration celebrate the themes of self-acceptance, empowerment, and transcendence.

The eight items that comprise this collection will also be sold at the Qatar Museums IN-Q giftshop during the solo exhibition Jeff Koons: Lost in America, presented by Qatar Museums, which opens in Doha this November.

His solo exhibition will take place at the QM Gallery, Al Riwaq, in Doha starting November 21, 2021 through March 31, 2022. The exhibition will present more than 60 works, including the sculptures Balloon Dog (Orange), Rabbit, and Play-Doh featured in this collaboration.

All eight items from the UT collection will be available for sale at the Qatar Museums IN-Q giftshop during the event (with a Balloon Dog orange T-shirt offered in a unique colour only available in Doha).

The Jeff Koons UT Collection will feature men’s t-shirts and pullover hoodies in four styles. Priced from S$19.90 to S$39.90, the T-shirts will be available at all UNIQLO stores and online at UNIQLO.com. Hoodies are only available at Orchard Central, ION Orchard, VivoCity stores and online.

A portion of the proceeds from this collection will also benefit the funding of Dadu, Children’s Museum of Qatar, which is currently under development.

(Images: Uniqlo)