Kate Moss To Front For AIGNER

AIGNER has returned with a new collection, this time with Kate Moss as the face that fronts it. The collection — named Progress — carries the embodiment of freedom, empowerment, and strength, all qualities reflected by the supermodel as well.

An icon in the fashion world, Kate Moss is the epitome of timeless elegance. The choice of having her as the face of the collection is one well thought through; who else is better fitting to represent the brand’s identity? AIGNER is a brand that is classic, with its famous horse shoe charm branding that instantly reminds the mass of its craft, untouched by time. Yet, it is ever evolving, constantly exploring fresh creative approaches to remain dynamic in the coming waves of fashion. It is no wonder why Kate Moss is chosen as their muse for their newest collection.

Along with the new collection, AIGNER’s new series NICO and TORINO have expanded the range to cater to men. The NICO series features a line-up of bags made from recycled fabric in Dadino print. The cool brown tone sports a casual laid-back air within. The TORINO series, on the other hand, is more sleek and reserved. With a mixture of fabric and leather, the bags of TORINO are structured, radiating urban coolness.

The newest collection will be made available at AIGNER’s newest Paragon flagship store. Returning after more than half a decade of absence, the outlet celebrates its milestone by offering shoppers who sign up for the newsletter 10% off storewide, or 15% off a minimum spend of $1800. The offer stands until 31 October, so do make your way down to experience the masterworks of AIGNER.

AIGNER new flagship is located at Paragon Shopping Mall, 290 Orchard Road #02-11, Singapore 238859.