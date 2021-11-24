KAWS x Sacai Nike Blazer Low And Other Sneaker Releases Arriving In Stores This Week

If you want to expand your sneaker collection beyond the usual black, white, and blue, this week will be an exciting one for you.

Colour (and lots of it) seems to be a big theme for sneakers this time round. Even Ye’s Yeezy— which typically sticks to neutrals — is venturing out to bright blues this week, joining others like the KAWS x sacai Nike Blazer Low and Nike Dunks to inject colour into your life.

Meanwhile Vans takes the theme of colour up a notch by collaborating with notable artists for its second MOCA collaboration.



If you’re still big on black though, Mastermind Japan and Converse have a blacked-out pair that will give you plenty of mileage.

Read on for all the best sneakers to cop this week:

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 in Fade Azure

When: 27 November 2021

Where: Adidas Yeezy website and Adidas app

Price: S$390

Although first teased by Ye in 2020 via a tweet, this “Faded Azure” variant will finally hit the market this weekend, dressed in various shades of teal to become one of the most eye-catching versions ever made. The uppers are crafted sia a mix of suede, leather, and mesh panels, with matching Azure blue and beige on the toe box. Other details worth noting include the reflective accents on the lateral heel, reflective lace deubres on the tongue, and bright orange accents on the blue BOOST cushioning.

Nike Women’s Dunk High Next Nature Pink Oxford

When: 25 November 2021

Where: Nike SNKRS



Price: S$209

Literally described as “a shoe that has walked into a sleeping bag, stumbled into a puffy jacket, and ended up with a hot chocolate by the fire,” it’s easy to see how these sneakers would be the perfect pair for the upcoming months ahead. The pink pair sports various shades of the pretty hue, with quilted details throughout for a cozy winter-ready look. Even if you’re not going anywhere, these would pair perfectly with summer dresses for brunch.

KAWS x sacai Nike Blazer Low “Neptune Blue” and “Team Red”

When: 26 November 2021

Where: Sacai and kawsone

Price: US140 (approx. S$190)

If you didn’t manage to make the pilgrimage to the giant inflatable over at the Floating Platform, these sneakers would more than make up for it. The final element of the KAWS x sacai Fall/Winter 2021 “Wearable Art” collection sees a number of multi-coloured Blazer Lows, each stamped with both designers’ signatures.

Here, Chitose Abe’s stacked aesthetics are manifested via layered shoelaces, tongues, eyestays, and Swooshes. Kaws lends his “XX” motif on the co-branded tongues, printed insoles, and layered soles. The “Neptune Blue” and “Team Red” colour way will drop first on 26 November, followed by “Purple Dusk” and “Reed” on 9 December. If you missed these drops, keep an eye out on Nike SNKRS and select retailers.

Vans x MOCA

When: Available now

Where: Vans Singapore

Price: From S$109

Vans’ second drop in partnership with The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) will feature prominent artists such as Judy Baca, Frances Stark, and Brenna Youngblood transform the some of the brand’s most classic shapes into wearable works of art. Baca, for example, is a muralist whose works highlight the hardships that disenfranchised communities face. Here, her murals are reinterpreted on Old Skools and separates.

Youngblood, a California artist reinterprets the Vans Authentic with her signature colourful style, while Stark’s love for LA and its many subcultures shines through via Old Skools and SK8-His.

Mastermind Japan x Converse Jack Purcell Gore-Tex Sneakers

When: Available now

Where: Converse Japan

Price: From approx. S$308

Japanese streetwear brand Mastermind continues its collaborative streak, this time with Converse to give the Jack Purcells a utilitarian upgrade. The blacked-out sneakers are outfitted with Gore-Tex canvas on the uppers, which are then accented by cross-stitched panelling and an embroidered skull logo on the tongue. That’s not the only branding you’ll find either; the Jack Purcell’s signature toe box sees “Mastermind” printed it, as does a black patch on the lateral heel.

The low and mid-top mastermind Japan x Converse Jack Purcell GORE-TEX pairs are now available at mastermind JAPAN shops and select retailers.

