Bright colours aren’t necessarily Fall Winter friendly, but they sure do proffer a boost of optimism — something we all need in these dire times. This season, KENZO celebrates the jubilant spirit of founder Kenzo Takada through the FW21 collection. In light of his passing late last year, the ready-to-wear looks pay homage to Takada’s vision and the values he honours deeply — freedom, joy, diversity, love of nature, and creating harmony out of contrasts. These values act as the cornerstone for the House, emboldening the wearer to relish in the sensuality and free movement that every piece offers.

Without compromising versatility, lightweight pieces, long jackets, windcheaters and jumpsuits, are designed to mimic protective bodysuits in ostentatious neon shades, offering a visual impact. The fusion of brilliant hues with idiosyncratic constructions also highlights a duality: being safe and protected as we adapt to the new norm and being audaciously stylish. Selected pieces nod at the streetwear subculture with new elongated silhouettes, neon trousers and hoodies employing baggy silhouettes and to be worn as a tone-on-tone ensemble or as a monochromatic statement look.

Though the future is unpredictable and full of uncertainties, the collection hopes to inspire all to keep their chin high, to remain adaptable and optimistic in life, just as Kenzo Takada once did.

(Images: Kenzo FW21)