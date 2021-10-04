With the easing of Covid-19 measures and the reopening of offices, employees like myself are ready to ditch our sweatsuits and take a bold step into the new norm. As fashion serves as a form of self-expression, we find ourselves wanting to refresh our wardrobe with fresher pieces to manifest the new us. This season, Kenzo unveiled a series of bags from the Fall-Winter collection, dubbed the “Courier” line, to complement our re-debut outfits.

Following the ready-to-wear looks in the collection, the bags embody the vision of late founder Kenzo Takada. Practical, innovative, but never passé, these versatile companions also evoke a sense of wanderlust in us with the imminent lifting of travel bans.

Empowering us with a spirit of adventure, the line-up of technical bags: backpack, mailbag, belt bag, mini-purse, and small accessories see an all-over KENZO monogram motif, expressed in a combination of jacquard and leather on sporty silhouettes.

Perfect for easy wearing and versatile dressing, these bags ignite the spirit of discovery effortlessly while speaking to the fearless explorers – those with a thirst for adventure and who wants to travel light – freeing their hands to explore to one’s heart’s content.

(Images: Kenzo Courier Line)