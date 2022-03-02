KENZO Releases Tiger Tail Drop 2 Collection

The Tiger Tail Drop 2 collection follows Artistic Director Nigo’s debut runway show for KENZO, and the BOKE series, which debuted in January.

The tiger is integral to KENZO’s brand DNA; the totem animal motif permeates its collections, emblazoned on t-shirts, sweats and accessories. Under the artistic direction of Nigo, the Maison’s second drop in a series of limited-edition capsule collections for Spring-Summer 2022 sees a refreshed and playful iteration of the iconic emblem, nodding at the artistic director’s trademark graphic, cartoon look and to the founder Kenzo Takada.

Housing a selection of gender-neutral garments drafted with sensitivity towards timelessness in design and quality, the sequel to BOKE is defined by oversized molleton hoodies with a relaxed silhouette, military green cargos with the signature flower button and quirky t-shirts. Unlike basic tees, the ones in the collection sport a cheeky tiger tail amongst foliage printed on the front, back or twisted to spell the Maison, symbolising the drop with a splash of colour and fun to the everyday pieces.

As precursors to a reinvigorated KENZO, the Spring-Summer 2022 capsule collections, with two additional capsules to come, embody the philosophy at the root of Nigo’s practice at the Maison: a real wardrobe for the future, tied to the wisdom of the past. Paying tribute to Kenzo Takada, each drop revolves around the idea of the natural elements intrinsic to the founder’s legacy. Expanding on the form and function of these motifs, Nigo draws on the Japanese sensibility of flora and fauna as signifiers of symbols and feelings.

(Images: KENZO Tiger Tail Drop 2)