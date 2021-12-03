KENZO Sport Collection: Sportswear Meets Fashion

Showcasing the house’s penchant for movement and colours, the latest KENZO Sport collection sees a plethora of stylish athleisure pieces in new hues and motifs.

Despite his passing last October, Takada’s legacy remains omnipresent in KENZO. Championing his unbridled joyous energy, the French luxury house has always looked to movement and colours for inspiration. The latest KENZO Sport collection — a lifestyle line first introduced last year — for Autumn-Winter is no less influenced by his legacy.

Focusing on functionality, the athleisure collection employs high-tech materials and sophisticated silhouettes that allow for fluid movement. A featherweight exploration for tomorrow’s wardrobe, airiness is achieved through mesh and sundry technical textiles, while the house’s jacquard monogram created distinct design for visual impact. While this season sees a wide range of green and blue hues that hints at the cooler months ahead, one is far from cold with the vibrant pop of warm orange and neon yellow in selected pieces.

Alongside the ready-to-wear and accessories, a custom-made folding bike co-designed with Brompton will be available online and in KENZO boutiques worldwide. An exclusive addition to the collection, these bikes, in a unique colour combination of purple and orange, see a minimal inventory, with only 50 quantities available. While it may seem newfangled to introduce bicycles in a fashion collection, the release comes with a good cause. All proceeds from the sale of this limited KENZO x Brompton folding bike will be donated to QHUBEKA, a global charity helping the less fortunate commute in Africa.

Bikers eyeing these two-wheelers will also be pleased with the launch of a special foldable KENZO x OVERADE helmet, conceived for one to travel in style, freedom and safety.

(Images: KENZO)