For Nigo’s runway debut for Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022, he presented a co-ed show that merges both American and Japanese influences, blending the house’s heritage with contemporary codes.

For his second show, he’s set to reiterate his vision of Kenzo‘s “Real-To-Wear”: minimally designed clothes in a variety of bold cuts that pay tribute to the past while staying forward-looking.

Bag a front seat to the show here on Sunday, 26 June 2022 at 5PM Singapore time.