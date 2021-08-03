We have seen collaborations between fashion brands and luxury conglomerates with musicians and artists, but nothing like this. The trailblazing partnership between KFC and home-grown designer Amos Yeo, better known as Amos Ananda, redefines eccentricity.

The unprecedented collaboration sees the birth of an exclusive streetwear collection in celebration of National Day. It is almost like a full-blown sequel to KFC’s limited-edition masks that launched earlier this year. While the objectives of these launches are different, what comes through is KFC’s intent to support Singaporeans and fight against the adversity that comes with the global virus.

“With the success and enthusiastic reception towards KFC masks earlier this year, we saw an amazing opportunity to provide a local designer with the platform needed,” said Lynette Lee, General Manager of KFC Singapore. As a lauded designer whose streetwear business became a victim of the global recession, Amos Yeo seemed like the perfect candidate for the job. Despite his rapport with the industry and finesse in streetwear, the struggling artist had to pursue other means of living as his dream seems unsustainable in light of the current climate. Lee also highlighted that this partnership aims to bolster his business and the local streetwear scene in the bargain.

As a firm believer that Singapore is a country filled with talented designers, though shrouded by the small domestic market, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Ministry of National Development Sim Ann shared her support for this initiative. She believes that every bit of help is appreciated and hopes that more established companies can step forward to allow our designers to shine.

KFC x AMOS ANANDA

Aptly titled ’STATE: ORIGINAL’, the KFC x AMOS ANANDA collection takes cues from KFC’s ‘Always Original’ brand positioning – taking fans beyond the Colonel’s Kitchen and into his pimped-up wardrobe. The collection sees a plethora of ready-to-wear pieces, ranging from athleisure sweats to quirky accessories – all infused with the DNA of KFC, melded with Yeo’s signature design and style.

Available in limited quantities, these coveted and ostentatious pieces can be pre-ordered on the KFC Official Shopee Store from 9 August. In tandem with National Day, KFC will also release delectable deals exclusively on the eCommerce platform from 1 to 9 August 2021.

(Images: KFC)