Known for his humorous take on simplifying complex viral videos, Senegalese TikTok star Khaby Lame has partnered with BOSS and launched a limited-edition capsule range, for the 2022 spring/summer collection, on 18 June 2022 (online).

With over 78 million followers on Instagram, this video creator is not just another influencer in town. Making silence his unique selling proposition, his videos aim to break the norm and are youth-centric, relatable and funny. These aspects align with BOSS, making Lame the new ‘Boss’ in town.

Here’s more on the Khaby x Boss collection

The products

Embodying Lame’s essence, the products are designed in an all-black colour palette with leather details and “a signature logo depicting his likeness,” as per a release by BOSS.

The collection includes a T-shirt, hoodie and varsity jacket. Taking things further, an exclusive plush toy doll of the creator is also available, which is co-designed by Lame himself. It is designed as an accessory as well as a toy that can be attached to the hoodie.

The products range between USD 156 and USD 521.

The capsule launch

The Khaby x BOSS capsule range was launched at the BOSS store in Milan, Italy on 17 June 2022, and was made globally available a day later at boss.com.

Speaking to Hypebeast, Lame said, “The BOSS x Khaby capsule came from my imagination and that of the Boss team, and from the desire to have fun. I love streetwear, but with Boss, I am learning to get out of my comfort zone by embracing different styles.”

He further added, “Fashion is a fundamental part of my work [and] to round out the collection, a doll of myself designed to be both a standalone accessory and an attachment can be snapped onto the hoodie — who wouldn’t want to have a Khaby always with them, ready to remind them that anything is possible?”

Commenting on this partnership, Senior Vice President of global marketing & brand communications at HUGO BOSS, Miah Sullivan told Hypebeast, “The BOSS x Khaby partnership has proven to bring new young customers into the brand and create unprecedented brand heat for BOSS. His story and accomplishments reflect the ethos of the #BeYourOwnBoss campaign, making him the perfect choice for the BOSS brand.”

Previous Khaby Lame and BOSS collaboration

HUGO BOSS noted Lame’s growing fame and unique talent quite early in January 2022, and collaborated with him as a spokesmodel for the global relaunch of the brand’s two offshoots— BOSS and HUGO. He was also cast in the Russel Athletic x BOSS collection in 2021.

