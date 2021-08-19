Performance footwear brand Lane Eight takes a novel approach towards the sneaker market. Unlike major brands where the focus is on professional athletes, the brand’s intent is to cater to the everyday athlete.

Lane Eight’s range of footwear is focused on servicing the needs of active-types. As such, its shoes are equipped to withstand the rigours of a hard workout. The footwear boasts a stable base, is made from durable materials, and comes with a supportive fit. Taking it a step further, the brand adopts a sustainable model, with each footwear made with natural and recycled materials.

Striking A Perfect Balance

Founded in the summer of 2017 by brothers, James and Josh Shorrock, Lane Eight has thus far made great strides in the footwear industry. Its range of versatile, vegan performance footwear has struck a chord with many owing to its many positive attributes.

Responsibly-made with performance, style, and comfort to boot, Lane Eight’s models pack in a versatile design. It can take you from the gym to the office, to drinks after work, and back again. The founders’ intent was to create the world’s best workout shoes that is both good for our consumers and the planet. So far, it looks like they have succeeded.

The brand’s first model, the Trainer AD 1 lives up to this very promise. Designed from the ground up to complement a wide range of sports and physical activities, the Trainer AD 1 is able to handle casual walks to runs as well as gym sessions and group workouts. Stylish as well as versatile, the footwear comes in a wide variety of colours to match discerning styles.

Still, we have to admit the main USP for Lane Eight is its sustainably-focused manufacturing methods. Each responsibly-made pair is made using environment-friendly materials such as recycled plastic, algae-based cushioning, and vegan suede.

Eco-Conscious Shoes

According to Lane Eight, every pair of shoes it produces, they recycle the equivalent of 11 single-use plastic bottles, capturing 64 cubic meters of CO2, and returning 31.5 litres of clean water back to local waterways. Despite its environment-friendly tag, each pair of shoes is also durable as well as comfortable.

The shoes feature vegan microfiber overlays, which is lightweight and as durable as leather. Panels placed across the upper help increase containment and add abrasion-resistance in high-wear areas. A lightweight, full-length, algae-based Bloom foam midsole also offers bounce and a plush feeling underfoot for all-day comfort.

A sock-like knit upper, constructed from recycled polyester yarn from plastic bottles, provides a snug fit. It also features engineered zones for ventilation, support, and stretch where it’s needed most. Rigid, full-length TPU sidewalls on the lateral and medial side contain the ETPU midsole.

This ensures side-to-side stability during hard cuts and lateral movements. Additionally, a full-length, cushy ETPU sockliner – composed of ETPU pellets in a PU matrix – offers unparalleled comfort. It also will not go flat unlike typical sockliners.

Since its launch in Hong Kong and the US, Lane Eight has shipped over 10,000 pairs of its sustainable shoes to happy customers. Now, the brand is setting its sights on the rest of the world starting with Southeast Asia.

Everyday athletes looking to bag a pair of these responsibly-made sneakers can head over to the brand’s official site. The brand is also currently offering free shipping to Singapore + 10% off for first-time orders upon signing up for their newsletter.

(Images: Lane Eight)