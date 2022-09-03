Like Jake, Like Cartier

Jake Gyllenhaal is 41. Slim, fit and energetic. He looks like he did in his first major breakout role as a psychologically troubled teenager in 2001’s Donnie Darko. His age only shows in the faintest streaks of grey amidst his wavy brown hair.

Two decades and over a thirty movies later, he’s played all manner of characters: confused Wyoming ranch kid Jack Twist in Ang Lee’s 2005 romantic drama Brokeback Mountain, for which Gyllenhaal won a BAFTA Award and was nominated for an Academy Award. The womanizing Jamie Randall in 2010 American romantic dramedy Love & Other Drugs. He’s one of the most talented actors we’ve had, even performing on stage, starring in a West End production of the play This Is Our Youth and Broadway productions of the musical Sunday in the Park with George as well as the plays Constellations and Sea Wall/A Life, the lattermost of which earned him a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. In short, whether as a good cop, a bad cop or grieving widower, his versatility is very much like the Santos de Cartier.

Created by Louis Cartier in 1904 for aviator Alberto Santos-Dumont, the Santos de Cartier was the first modern wristwatch. Its signature design, with visible screws and a daring square silhouette, has adapted effortlessly to the times since its creation – while staying true to the watch’s boundary-breaking inspiration.

The design of the Santos de Cartier watch epitomises Cartier watchmaking, drawing on the concept of form, a taste for minimalism, the precision of proportions and an eye for detail. It was the Maison’s first square watch, designed for the wrist at a time when the pocket watch was round. The screws, traditionally hidden in watchmaking, are made visible and become an aesthetic code of the collection.

Just like the living face of the collection, with each decade, Santos de Cartier has taken on new forms, reinvented to reflect the times. One thing remains the same with each iteration: it’s always designed for those that aim higher.

Starring alongside Michael Peña in David Ayer’s action thriller 2012 End of Watch, about two Los Angeles street cops. Gyllenhaal who was both lead actor and an executive producer, received positive reviews, with Roger Ebert deeming it “one of the best police movies in recent years, a virtuoso fusion of performances and often startling action”. In 2019, he made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing comic book villain Mysterio / Quentin Beck in the superhero film Spider-Man: Far From Home, one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Since its 2018 re-introduction, the Santos de Cartier has been its most emblematic design: equal parts sophistication, robustness and bequeathed of a casual elegance like its flesh and bone exemplar. With a gradient blue dial or black-coated case, Watches & Wonders 2022 saw a new blue-coated bezel and dials, and matched with an unprecedented striped pattern. Suffice it to say, the new Santos de Cartier comes in many guises, just like its leading man.

One of the greatest aspects of the Santos de Cartier, was the addition of the QuickSwitch system, allowing to change between the bracelet and the rubber strap without tools. The watch is still powered by the Calibre 1847 MC, an automatic movement first introduced on the 2015 Clé de Cartier and produced by the group’s ValFleurier manufacture.