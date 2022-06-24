Let’s face it, Paris Fashion Week will not be complete without a showcase from Hermès.

This year, Hermès will present its Ready-To-Wear Menswear collection for Summer 2023 from the French capital. And they’re inviting you to go on a digital trip to the City of Love as the show goes live on 25 June.

As before, Hermès’ artistic director Véronique Nichanian will once again partner director Cyril Teste for the house’s presentation. The duo have enjoyed tremendous success with their digital presentations and live runway shows thus far.

It will be interesting to see what Nichanian has up her sleeves for the menswear space. Last year, Hermès unveiled a collection that borrowed elements from nautical elements. Light, practical and comfortable, the menswear collection celebrated everyday functionality with style to boot.

Judging by the teasers, Hermès may well be par for course when it finally unveils its latest collection to the world. Be one of the first to experience it below.

Feast your eyes on Hermès Men’s Summer 2023 collection as it comes down the runway live from Paris on Saturday, 25 June 2022, 9pm (Singapore time).