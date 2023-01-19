Livestream: The Louis Vuitton 2023 Fall Winter Men’s Show in Milan

Following the exciting launch of the hypnotic and colourful art worlds of Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama mere weeks ago on January 6th, here comes the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton 2023 Fall Winter Men’s Show in Milan. Set to an epic soundtrack with a special guest appearance from Rosalia, the first woman to win Album of the Year, a collective of talents from diverse territories and fields of art will combine, infusing their creativity to create and present Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2023 Men’s Collection. KidSuper founder Colm Dillane, winner of the Karl Lagerfeld prize – LVMH Prize 2021, will be participating in the Collection by the Men’s Studio. Styled by Ib Kamara, a long-time collaborator of Virgil Abloh, Editor-in-Chief of Dazed magazine and Image Director of OFF-WHITE since May 2022 and visually directed by Lina Kutsovskaya, another long-time collaborator of Virgil Abloh, producer, and founder of Be Good Studios alongside Michel and Olivier Gondry (directors of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), the Louis Vuitton 2023 Fall Winter Men’s Show in Milan is expected to cement the legacy of the brand’s dearly departed Creative Director Virgil Abloh.

The Fall Winter Men’s Show will be attended by Singaporean celebrity Wayne Lin Junjie. Better known by his stage name JJ Lin, he launched his musical career by releasing his debut album Music Voyager in 2003, quickly accruing accolades like three awards at the 14th annual Composers and Authors Society of the UK (Compass) Awards Presentations and was honored with the Top Local Artiste of the Year award in 2009. JJ was seen at Singapore Changi Airport dressed in Louis Vuitton and carrying a Keepall from the latest Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Collection as he was making his way to the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2023 Men’s Show on 19 January 2023 at 9:30pm (SGT).

Catch the Livestream of The Louis Vuitton 2023 Fall Winter Men’s Show in Milan