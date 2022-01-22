Homepage > Style > Fashion > LOEWE Fall Winter 2022 Men’s Fashion Show
LOEWE Fall Winter 2022 Men’s Fashion Show

By: Jonathan Ho, Jan 22 2022

Join Augustman as we broadcast the LOEWE Fall Winter 2022 Men’s Fashion Show live from Paris. Incidentally,  LOEWE also joined TikTok today where you can find exclusive content from the LOEWE Fall Winter 2022 men’s runway show.

Last Spring, Jonathan Anderson manifested LOEWE men’s collection as a hedonistic rave, laughing in the face of pandemic measures that has kept humanity largely separated from our social need to congregate and let our hair down. “There’s nothing better than when you see a look that transforms your mind,” he remarked in a video on the Loewe website.

Anderson’s work in menswear has always found muse in youthful vigour (and perchance indiscretion), from there he shakes up conventional menswear. “Why do I make clothing? What does gender mean? Or why am I drawn to showing [gender] neutrality within menswear?” just what will Anderson bring for LOEWE Fall Winter 2022 Men’s Fashion Show?

Jonathan Ho
