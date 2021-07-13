Since his appointment as the creative director in 2013, Jonathan Anderson has radically transformed Loewe, presenting the brand to the world as a house focused on craft and culture, evidenced through their unparalleled and ostentatious collections.

Earlier this month, the Spanish Maison began a new chapter in Korea with the launch of Loewe Korea. Taking over their former distributor, the house looks forward to building a closer relationship with the consumers in Korea, providing a more personal service with direct access to exclusive experiences, activities and the latest news.

To commemorate this momentous milestone, Loewe created a special campaign video featuring six recognised and popular talents in Korea, clad in the label’s Fall Winter 2021 Pre-collection and Fall Winter 2021 collection.

We are LO-WEH-VAY

The moving picture by JDZ sees actress Yoo-mi Jung, actor Yoon-soo Nam, models Sung-Jin Park and Ellie Ahn, as well as musicians APRO and Lil Cherry reintroducing the brand by enlightening the mass on the correct pronunciation of Loewe.

Korean Connection

Following the announcement, the fashion brand announced the signing of singer-songwriter and rapper HyunA as Global Ambassador for the House. “Becoming a global brand ambassador for Loewe is truly an amazing honour for me,” says HyunA. “I am very much looking forward to our upcoming projects for this beautiful brand.”

Kim Hyun-ah (best known as HyunA) has captivated audiences worldwide since her debut in 2007. The multi-talented artist has broken numerous billboard and music chart records throughout her musical career.

Her influence reaches far beyond Asia, stretching well into the west as well.

Fans are drawn to the energy of her live performances, fan engagement, and her vibrant sense of style. Her latest album, ‘I’m Not Cool’, released has topped the music charts in both Korea as well as China.

“I am thrilled to welcome HyunA to the Loewe family,” expressed Anderson. “We are very much looking forward to this exciting partnership and working closely together.”

(Images: Loewe)