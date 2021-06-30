“The mood of the collection for this season is based on this idea of awkward beauty, and how we’re in the ‘optimism stage’,” said Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson in regards to their Spring Summer 2022 collection. As some countries are starting to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the designer channelled his inner raver and hedonistic spirit into the men’s collection – anticipating the recommencement of parties and social gatherings.

“This season is more about the action; the action of going out, the action of having fun. For me, it was like looking at early club culture.”

The LOEWE Spring Summer 2022 Collection

And with freedom being one of the main touchpoints for this collection, Anderson focused on the fluidity of the garments – exploring something where gender conventions are obsolete.

The amalgamation of ideas and visions were translated into idiosyncratic elements on the garments. A sensual appeal imbued the collection, with glimpses of the body revealed by the fluidity and draping. Strategically placed cut-outs, archetypical women’s silhouettes, sequinned animal prints and the all-over paillette perpetuate the notion of blurring the gender divide.

Long-patterned trench coats, leather parkas, zip-coats gathered at the waist continue to subvert the antiquated fashion rules and gender norms. To balance the softness and flowy silhouette, the Maison accessorised coats with metal plaques.

Other notable pieces: roomy cargo shorts, cut-out multi-layer jumpers, space-dye neckerchief tops and trousers made of rope in acrylic colourways evoke the idea of youth while paying homage to club culture.

This season also sees a slew of epicene accessories in exuberant colours, with the iconic Puzzle bag taking centre stage. It is updated and softened into a hobo construction with different ways of carrying.

In concert with the launch and concept, Loewe published two books designed by M/M (Paris) to amplify the reach of the collection. The first book presents a selection of paintings, drawings and rarely seen photographs by New York-based German artist Florian Krewer, whom Loewe took inspirations from, for the collection. British photographer David Sims was enlisted for the second book – featuring abstract snapshots of his work. “The images are incredibly worked up, they’re very painterly. And I thought there was a really nice dialogue between Florian and David,” highlighted Anderson in the collection video.

(Images: Loewe Spring Summer 2022)