LOGO MOSCHINO: The Italian Brand’s Latest Capsule Collection

LOGO MOSCHINO will get you fashionably ready for your next vacation

A nonconformist in the realm of fashion, Moschino is renowned for its over-the-top and campy designs infused with an irreverent sense of humour. Since its establishment, the Italian luxury fashion house has outlined its eccentric take on fashion through its approaches and collections. Now, with Jeremy Scott at the helm, the brand continues to push the envelope, expanding its repertoire for the new wave of fashion enthusiasts.

“There are so many serious things in the world, I just choose not to be one of them. Fashion is an ultimate luxury – I mean, you don’t need it – so it should bring you pleasure and make you happy,” the creative director tells The Guardian in an interview. “I don’t like the idea of people revering it. Fashion should have a transgressive nature; it can make you feel like someone else, give you heightened emotion. It should bring you joy and uplift you.”

Continuing its mission to bend the rules of fashion through a quirky lens, Moschino is debuting LOGO MOSCHINO, where an air of nonchalance permeates the selection of ready-to-wear and accessories.

The offering – arriving in paradise pink, classic faded denim blue, chocolate brown, and jet-black – boasts a range of stylish and comfortable fits comprising puffer jackets and loungewear to t-shirt shorts ensembles with travel accessories like bags, luggage and laptop cases rounding up the collection. While they may seem like your regular travel essentials, a new motif featuring the MOSCHINO logo sets them apart from the conventional. Besides giving the collection its name, the motif – manifested on jacquard, denim, satin, and nylon – reinforces the maison’s vision and playful cornerstone.

Launching on December 9 at Moschino boutiques and online.

(Images: LOGO MOSCHINO)