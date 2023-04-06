Athleisure is making a strong comeback this year, with many luxury maisons revisiting the slouchy silhouettes for 2023. Loro Piana, the producer of understated fashion, is one of the said fashion houses, embodying the energy of movement in its Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

“Exploring another angle to its Italian roots, the collection draws from the dynamic and invigorating feeling that comes with a boost or a jump, and the easy feeling of the clothing that accompanies them,” Loro Piana states in its press release. And of course, like all Loro Piana collections, the latest offering also exhales an air of Italian elegance, melding its savoir-faire with the flavours of athleisure.

A touch of classicism with a remarkable, sporty nonchalance, the Loro Spring/Summer 2023 collection expresses different personalities amalgamated into one: when a lover of the outdoors meets a suitor of a sense of formality.

This vision is manifested in a range of ready-to-wear, most prominently on outerwear staples such as the Horsey jackets in technical fabric; the Torino jackets in cotton or linen; softly tailored double-breasted suits, cut either in Solaro or a cotton cashmere fabric that has the depth of denim; shirt jackets, either in The Gift of Kings or suede; zip up bombers; and lightweight short parkas to nautical inspired, bold outerwear.

Volumes are relaxed, further heightening the nonchalant spirit, which is also reflected in the white-soled sneaker offerings ‒ all engineered with a sleek body in swanky colourways to bring the Loro Piana man through regions and seasons for years on end.

(Images: Loro Piana)