Loro Piana’s Fall Winter 2022 Is An Excuse To Dress Up While Dressing Comfortably

By Jonathan Ho, Oct 16 2022 6:00 pm

After consecutive years of understated dressing, the thought of dressing up seems daunting but Loro Piana helps ease the transition. Known for his sophisticated, understated style, Sergio Piana eschewed fashion trends in favour of quality and comfort, setting the benchmark for functional yet luxurious garments.

Classic baby cashmere turtle necked pullover (worn inside), Andre Sartorial cotton shirt, Torino cashmere and baby Suri alpaca jacket, with matching City Two Pinces pants

Named after its founder, the iconic Loro Piana Sergio is a sartorial analogy for that philosophy. A double-breasted cashmere coat is an enhanced, luxuriously water-repellent garment that pays homage to its artisanal, tailored style. Sourcing the world’s best raw materials, the brand has earned a well-deserved reputation for exquisite vicuña, merino wool and cotton creations.

S_LP cashmere double-breasted coat, LP Patchwork wool crewneck sweater (draped over coat), cotton-wool chino pants and Ultimate Beatle Walk suede slip-ons

This contemporary iteration of the overcoat rendered in the softest-ever baby cashmere, the result of close to a decade of convincing Mongolian herders to set aside pinches of fleece from baby goats and then meticulously combing and weaving the yarns.

Patton wool highnecked sweater with zipped closure (worn inside), Burlington cashmere jacket, and Tilman checked wool hooded parka with contrasting lining

Drawing upon the great outdoors through key pieces such as a hooded, heat-sealed wool parka, baby cashmere turtleneck pullover and baby Torino cashmere and baby Suri alpaca jacket with City Two Pinces pants, the ensemble is utilitarian yet undeniably elegant style supported by a classic palette of earth tones, dusky shades and splashes of colour.

Photos Joel Low; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo; Hair Grego Oh using Keune Haircosmetics; Makeup Lasalle Lee using MAC Cosmetics; Photography Assistance Eddie Teo; Fashion Assistance Crystal Lim; Model Ryoyu/Mannequin

 

Fall Winter 2022 Campaign fashion fashion collection loro piana
written by.

Jonathan Ho

