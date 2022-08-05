Surrealism takes form while expanding our horizons for Virgil Abloh’s final menswear collection at Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022. Mash-up prints blended with cartoon heroes, childlike graphics, tie-dye colours, and floral tapestry prints anchor an unexpected plethora of youth culture references, paying tribute to the late artistic director’s boyhood influences.

Photography Joel Low Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo Hair Sean Ang using Shiseido Professional Makeup Lasalle Lee using Tarte Cosmetics Photography Assistance Eddie Teo Fashion Assistance Crystal Lim Model Hasan/Mannequin