Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022 Reveals Virgil Abloh’s Final Menswear Collection
By Augustman, Aug 5 2022 11:00 am

Surrealism takes form while expanding our horizons for Virgil Abloh’s final menswear collection at Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022. Mash-up prints blended with cartoon heroes, childlike graphics, tie-dye colours, and floral tapestry prints anchor an unexpected plethora of youth culture references, paying tribute to the late artistic director’s boyhood influences.

Destroyed carpenter bell-bottom denim jeans, Hobo Cruiser PM crossbody coated canvas bag with detachable sling, and LV Baroque Ranger tapestry boots with rubber outsole
Felt cap with pointed ears
Wool standing-collar jacket with embellished lapel, and LV Paint Can coated canvas leather bag with metal top-handle
Tapestry field jacket with cinched waist and matching tailored shorts, polyester graphic sporty leggings, and LV Baroque Ranger calfskin boots with rubber outsole
Multipatch mix wool varsity blouson with calfskin sleeves, classic debossed monogram shirt (worn underneath), wool wide-leg trousers, and LV Baroque Chelsea calfskin boots with rubber outsole
Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2022
Cotton printed shirt with matching tie, wool wide-leg trousers, and Keepall Bandoulière 25 coated canvas cowhide-trimmed bag

Photography Joel Low Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo Hair Sean Ang using Shiseido Professional Makeup Lasalle Lee using Tarte Cosmetics Photography Assistance Eddie Teo Fashion Assistance Crystal Lim Model Hasan/Mannequin

August Man Fall 2022 fashion fashion collection louis vuitton
Augustman

