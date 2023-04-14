For summer 2023, Louis Vuitton presents new additions to its popular Taigarama leather goods collection, revisiting the season in a fresh, cool palette of neon yellow, Miami green and optic white.

Famously named after the world’s most expansive coniferous forest, Taiga is a corrected grain leather that has been sanded and buffed to remove any imperfection and then imprinted with a new grain. Louis Vuitton’s Taiga leather is exclusively reserved for men’s accessories and leather goods. Both strong and refined, it brings a masculine sophistication to each piece.

Crafted in Louis Vuitton canvas and beautiful Taiga leather printed with the emblematic Monogram, the Taigarama collection of sporty essentials is a versatile companion exuding a refined yet sportive sophistication in two new styles. The neon yellow Duo Slingbag is a trend-forward crossbody style with a sleek yet soft and body-friendly shape that features a practical side zip, removable round zipped pouch and an adjustable strap for versatility of wear, making it an ideal everyday companion.

Inspired by a Maison classic, the supple Taigarama Weekend Tote is a multipurpose carryall offering a generous main compartment and three inside pockets for stowing essentials safely; double handles in smooth leather and a woven, adjustable, removable shoulder strap that lets it adapt to any occasion.

These pieces join iconic styles like the Keepall 50B, the Discovery Backpack, the Horizon 55 cabin bag and the Outdoor Messenger, which are also available in Summer 2023 colours. The Summer 2023 Taigarama collection will be available instore and online.

(Images: Louis Vuitton)