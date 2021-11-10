For the Louis Vuitton Pre-Spring 2022 collection, the French luxury fashion house has announced its latest LV2 collection titled ‘Louis Vuitton squared’.
It serves as a way for Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh and Nigo, the founder of the label Human Made and formerly founder of BAPE to reunite, continuing the creative conversation between two powerhouses.
United by friendship and a shared subcultural practice popularly known as streetwear, both designers investigate their diverse cultural roots under the global emblem of Louis Vuitton. The sophomore season expands on this exchange in a celebration of Nigo’s Japanese roots, the inherent tapestry of his fashion upbringing as well as his own personal collections of British subcultural dress that was instilled in him ever since he was a boy.
The apparel presented sees references to Western tailoring from the 1950s and ’60s while combining it with the intricate designs of Japanese culture. The key elements from both the archives of both brands, Louis Vuitton and Human Made includes colour-blocked blazers, denim suits constructed in the iconic Monogram camouflage, cropped rowing blazers emblazoned with Monogram stripes that are used on the lining of their trunks, and chino-like trousers. In addition to that, an array of pieces feature the tiger head and red heart motifs—paying homage to Nigo’s label, Human Made.
Besides that, the LV2 collection also extends to accessories—such as Japanese- inspired bags, jewellery in the images of the duck, tiger and heart, and footwear. Especially for this line, both designers have reinterpreted the legendary LV Trainer with all-over graphics and a number of colourways—while some featured a grainy leather base and denim drip-shaped fabric, another variation appears in the post- stamped Damier, a detail echoed in a sleek leather boot with a cut-out detail revealing the pattern.