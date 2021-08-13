Born on 4 August 1821 in Anchay in the French Jura area, Louis Vuitton was merely 13 years of age when he left his hometown. Having reached Paris on foot two years and approximately 470km later in the midst of the Industrial Revolution in 1837, he was apprenticed to the renowned trunk maker and packer Romain Maréchal.

After years of honing his skills and building his reputation as one of the finest craftsmen of his kind, Louis founded his own Maison in 1854 at 4 rue Neuve des Capucines, in the heart of the Place Vendôme neighbourhood where all the major fashion houses were established in the second half of the 19th century. Being on close terms with Charles Frederick Worth, the founder of Parisian Haute Couture, and having been appointed Empress Eugénie’s trunk maker and packer, Louis Vuitton was quick to understand the revolution that was taking place in transport and foresaw the repercussions on luggage.