Details On The Upcoming Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Drop

Calling all sneakerheads: If you’ve been hankering for a pair of Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s, you’d know that unless you had access to Sotheby’s and its 200 limited pairs, it was almost impossible to be in the presence of these sneakers. Until now.

Louis Vuitton has announced a wider release for the ultra-hyped sneakers by the late designer, and is said to feature 21 colourways, with nine set to be released soon. The other 12 are set to be unveiled and released at a later date.

What to expect from the drop

These sneakers will come in a riot of colours and materials, each as eye-catching as the next thanks to Abloh’s reinterpretation of Nike’s basketball and street style staple. A collegiate-esque blue pair will come with LV’s signature monogram and his fabled the quotation marks, most notably on the midsole with “Air” and on the laces with “Lacet”. There’s also a red and green alternative, and each sport a neon green tab under the swoosh.

For flashier alternatives, there’s a full metallic gold pair that comes embossed with the monogram and is finished with a brown midsole and tab, as well as a black sole. A patchwork version also sees a silver metallic upper that’s interspersed with multi-hued suede and a stitched Swoosh. Fans of LV’s Damier leather will love the pair of Mids that come with the iconic print and graffiti graphics. Otherwise, there are toned down “Triple White” and “Triple Black” versions that will easily skyrocket in value on the after-market.

Where can I purchase the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers?

No news yet on the exact drop date, but stay tuned for details and prices. In the meantime check out the sneakers below ahead of the release.

(All images: Louis Vuitton)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore