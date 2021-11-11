Our brands
LV² Pre-Spring’22 Collection Brings New Order To Menswear
By Augustman, Nov 11 2021 10:00 am

Luxury streetwear OGs Virgil Abloh and Nigo® have joined forces again.

This time, the combined creative force has produced the Louis Vuitton LV² Pre-Spring’22 menswear collection. Collectively, the new collection explores fresh ideas without abandoning prior themes of irreverence.

Think classic Damier checks transformed into a supersized stamp pattern, duck-shaped monogram bags, colourful denim patchworks, and cummerbunds that echo the obi of a kimono. Check out these stylish new looks below.

LV² Pre-Spring’22
Cotton shirt with tiger motifs, Japanese cummerbund in monogram coated-canvas with belt and twin back pockets, Nigo Duck key-ring leather pouch, cotton straight legged cuffed trousers, and LV Trainer calfskin sneakers with duck motifs
Cotton denim monogram patchwork jacket with front pockets
LV² Pre-Spring’22 Menswear
Wool turtleneck sweater with intarsia heart motif, Duck Bag in monogram coated canvas, denim monogram patchwork jeans, and Oberkampf calfskin ankle boots with Damier-patterned toe cap
Cotton denim monogram patchwork zipped-front hoodie, and Zillionaire acetate sunglasses with gold-toned engraved monogram finish
Wool-viscose Damier patterned vest with matching suit trousers, and Oberkampf calfskin ankle boots with Damier-patterned toe cap
LV toile jacket in monogram coated-canvas, cotton straight-legged cuffed trousers, and City Keepall bag in monogram coated canvas with detachable strap

Photos Shawn Paul Tan; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo

Hair Christvian Wu/Cinq using Kevin Murphy; Grooming Lolent Lee using Laura Mercier; Photography Assistance Xie Feng Mao; Fashion Assistance Ariel Wang; Model Mako/Mannequin

written by.
Augustman

