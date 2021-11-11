Luxury streetwear OGs Virgil Abloh and Nigo® have joined forces again.
This time, the combined creative force has produced the Louis Vuitton LV² Pre-Spring’22 menswear collection. Collectively, the new collection explores fresh ideas without abandoning prior themes of irreverence.
Think classic Damier checks transformed into a supersized stamp pattern, duck-shaped monogram bags, colourful denim patchworks, and cummerbunds that echo the obi of a kimono. Check out these stylish new looks below.
Photos Shawn Paul Tan; Styling Daryll Alexius Yeo
Hair Christvian Wu/Cinq using Kevin Murphy; Grooming Lolent Lee using Laura Mercier; Photography Assistance Xie Feng Mao; Fashion Assistance Ariel Wang; Model Mako/Mannequin