By: Amos Chin, Sep 1 2022 12:00 pm

Matthieu Blazy’s Winter 2022 Bottega Veneta campaign will be published on its app and as a bonafide book, up-for-grabs at the Maison’s boutiques 

In late 2021, Bottega Veneta promoted former design director Matthieu Blazy, making him the creative director of the Maison and the successor of Daniel Lee. Following Lee’s departure last November, the 38-year-old stepped up to the job and debuted his first collection for the fashion house in February. 

Like his inaugural Bottega Veneta collection, Blazy’s highly anticipated debut campaign is nothing short of spectacular. 

“Bottega Veneta was created by a collective of artisans. This is the history, and this is how we approach the campaign: together, with many different ways of seeing.” Blazy said, in a statement. The concept of camaraderie and togetherness prompted the creative director to feature the alchemy of a multiplicity of viewpoints, from photographers and cinematographers to models, in the campaign. Here, his ‘foundation collection’ begins its journey from backstage, at San Fedele in Milan, moving on to the Horst Festival in Belgium, returning once more to Italy, ending on the Southern Coast.

All 41 still and moving images were lensed by different artists – some of whom were strangers to the world of fashion while the rest are established creatives from other fields. “Each brings their own experiences, movements and stories to Bottega Veneta’s clothing and accessories” Bottega’s press release highlights. It is this fresh and unscripted sense of seeing that brought Blazy’s notions of craft in motion and quiet power to life.

(Images: Matthieu Blazy | Bottega Veneta Winter 22)

Bottega Veneta Daniel Lee fashion matthieu blazy Winter 2022
written by.
Amos Chin
Fashion and beauty aficionado by day; idiosyncratic (I think) Spotify Playlist Curator by night. Knows a thing or two about tattoos.
fashion grooming Culture style

