Maximilian Davis Is The New Creative Director At Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo has appointed Maximilian Davis as its new Creative Director.

Born in Manchester, England, Maximilian will officially helm the Florentine fashion house on 16 March 2022. The appointment is certainly well-deserving. A graduate from London College of Fashion, he founded his eponymous brand in 2020, which immediately international recognition.

Much of his identity and design inspiration are derived from his Trinidadian-Jamaican origins. His confident sharp elegance, innate sophistication, sense of colour and culturally hybrid point of view arouse interest among key international media, retailers, and celebrities.

“I am delighted to welcome Maximilian at the House of Ferragamo. “The clarity of his vision together with the level of execution and his powerful aesthetic make him one of the most brilliant talents of his generation,” comments Marco Gobbetti, Chief Executive Officer of Salvatore Ferragamo.

“His work is defined by elegance, refined sensuality, and constant commitment to quality. Through his lens of contemporary sensibility, he will write a new, exciting chapter for this house built on a heritage of creativity, craftsmanship, sophistication, and outstanding human values”.

Speaking of his appointment as the new Creative Director at the house of Salvatore Ferragamo, Maximilian explained that he is deeply honoured to be joining the brand. “I am grateful for the opportunity to build on the rich and profound heritage of the house,” he says.

“Ferragamo represents a dedication to timeless elegance and sophistication that I find incredibly inspiring. I’m looking forward to articulating my vision, elevated by the codes of Italian craftsmanship, quality, and innovation”.

(Main and featured image: Lee Whittaker)