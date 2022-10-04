Milan Fashion Week SS23 has come to a close, and Paris Fashion Week is currently underway. Before we speak about the glitz and glam from Paris Fashion Week, check out our MFW highlights. From Maximilian Davis’ debut in Ferragamo to Gucci’s impactful ‘Twinsburg’ collection, here are our major highlights from the Spring/Summer 2023 season.

Here’s what you missed from Milan Fashion Week SS23:

Gucci

Gucci’s spring/summer 2023 collection was a tribute to Alessandro Michele’s mum and twin sister. Growing up, Michele boasted about having two mothers, which fascinated him about having two extraordinary women who were magically mirrored. The “Twinsburg” collection conveyed a relationship between original and copy, where we witnessed 68 identical twins flaunting an impactful impression on the runway. You can expect gender-fluid silhouettes such as slim-cut blazers, leather pants, floor-length dresses, sequin sets and wild animal prints. In true Gucci fashion, bold hues in purple, red, green, blue and yellow conquered the set. Apart from the latest bag and footwear silhouettes, nostalgic toys such as Furby made a reprise – would you cop it?

Moschino

It’s all about inflation. Yes, Jeremy Scott used his work of art to reflect what’s happening around us, and we must admit it did not disappoint. When you’re in Scott’s world, you know it will be filled with punchy tones. With inflation as an inspiration, the collection brought the summertime vibe with a twist. Spot the poolside floaties transformed into necklines and hemlines on next season’s mesmerising silhouettes. Playful and colourful, the collection exuded joy with its electrifying hues and prints. As boxy jackets, sporty dresses, and cocktail dresses stole everyone’s breath away; it was clear that the spring/summer season was destined for a soiree like no other.

Ferragamo

Maximilian Davis delivered a show-stopping collection filled with understated silhouettes for all types of personalities to mark his debut as creative director. Inspired by Hollywood, the designer brought a sense of ease and sensuality as sheer knits, organza and liquid silk graced the set. Calling it the “New Hollywood”, Davis paid tribute to Salvatore’s journey of introducing a touch of Hollywood into the founder’s archival pieces. You can expect delicious neutral tones with red splashes on utilitarian sets, asymmetrical tops, billowing dresses and swimwear in the collection. The star of the show? The fine bleeding-print fabric in warm apricot tones, inspired by artist Rachel Harrison’s ‘Sunset Series’. If you take a closer look, you will notice the ‘Gancini’ emblem transformed into an enlarged heel for spring/summer footwear.

Bottega Veneta

The goal was simple. It was to create a collection destined for every personality and all occasions. As Matthieu Blazy returns to the fashion calendar after making his debut this year, the designer infuses the idea of comfort into his everyday clothing. The latest spring/summer 2023 collection embodied that notion by sending denim, flannels, leather and power suits down the runway. In fact, the iconic Kate Moss was seen donning flannel and a pair of baggy denim jeans. The show opened with comfy casual silhouettes and eventually introduced a sprinkle of glam with playful fringes and quirky, bold prints on off-shoulder silhouettes. Fashion staples comprising the trench coat and shirts were revamped into layered looks for easy pairing at home. Can we see ourselves flaunting a Bottega Veneta ensemble day-to-day? Yes, we can.

All images are credited to respective brands. Hero and featured image credit: Bottega Veneta

