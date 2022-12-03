Lyst, a fashion technology company and premium shopping app that is most famous for the quarterly Lyst Index of the world’s hottest brands, has released its Year in Fashion Report 2022. French fashion label Miu Miu has been named by Lyst as the Brand of the Year for 2022.

“From the viral mini skirt that launched a thousand memes to the celebrity-approved Wander bag, 2022 was Miu Miu’s year,” Lyst notes in its report.

The brand’s most popular product in 2022, according to Lyst, was the Gen-Z version of its 2016 ballet flats. The product has been sported by the likes of Bella Hadid, Rosalia and Sydney Sweeney.

According to Lyst, searches for the label rose 34 percent year-on-year. Miu Miu also scored 23 million views on TikTok riding on the back of its successful return in menswear for FW22 and a new SS23 collection.

More about Lyst’s Year in Fashion Report 2022

Who are the other big brands mentioned in the report?

While Miu Miu has been named the Brand of the Year, Diesel was named Logo of the Year by Lyst.

It has been a terrific year for the Italian fashion brand, whose creative director, Glenn Martens, held his first runway show for the brand earlier in the year.

The brand entered the Lyst Index for the first time at No.15 in its hottest brands list in April. Lyst notes that Diesel’s 1DR bag became its most wanted accessory in fashion in June with 248-percent rise in searches.

Among the other top brands named in the report was Balenciaga. Demna’s second Haute Couture show for the brand, which was held in July in Paris, was named Fashion Show of the Year. The show made headlines for featuring Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Hadid, Christine Quinn and Balenciaga regular Kim Kardashian.

The Bag of the Year honour went to Miu Miu’s sibling brand, or more specifically, Prada’s Re-nylon Re-edition 2020 mini bag. Boston clogs by Birkenstock was named the Shoe of the Year.

Barbie as the trendsetter

Barbie’s pink shade was the Trend of the Year, as per the report.

Lyst notes that the highly anticipated release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has led to an “obsession with hot pink.”

There was a 416 percent rise in searches for the colour after Robbie’s picture as Barbie appeared in June.

The year of Bella Hadid

Hadid, the younger sister of supermodel Gigi Hadid, was named in the report as Power Dresser of the Year. Lyst notes that there was a 1900 percent rise in searches for similar pieces for the outfits she wore.

Not surprisingly, Hadid was also the subject for the Viral Moment of the Year. The supermodel made headlines at Coperni’s SS23 presentation when a dress was spray painted on her body. Lyst says that following the act, there was a 3,000-percent rise in searches for Coperni.

Read the complete Lyst Year in Fashion 2022 report here.

(Main image: @_MiloReid_/Miu Miu/@miumiu/Instagram; Featured image: Miu Miu/@miumiu/Instagram)