Heritage brands can be appealing to high spending young consumers but you have to work for it, especially when you’re a 116-year old maison.

Designed by Montblanc artistic director Marco Tomasetta, the Extreme 3.0 collection is a revamp of the brand’s signature collection and resonates with Gen Zs and millennials by delivering a product that fits into their active lifestyles.

Comprising 31 pieces, including a green crossbody bag, black backpack and black clutch with a modern interpretation of classic designs like textured leather, the designs found muse in the company’s ground-breaking marketing visuals from the early 20th century.

The frenetic energy of its latest collection is driven largely by Tomasetta, who previously held design roles at Louis Vuitton and most recently Givenchy as creative design director for men’s and women’s leather goods. What you see before you is “not your father’s Montblanc”.

For sure, the briefcases and holdalls are still present but in their latest evolution, the Montblanc Extreme motif has been enlarged on two different scales ‒ a bigger treatment for bags and a smaller one for small accessories.

The Montblanc Extreme collection was conceived to withstand the demands of everyday travel by pushing the boundaries of technical innovation to achieve new heights of durability and performance, while balancing functionality with distinctively sleek, contemporary style. “This new collection really connects with the younger generation, but it also keeps things sombre for our older clientele,” Tomasetta says.

With an elevated look featuring a brand-new texture, on a selection of new trendy, functional shapes, Tomasetta casts the signature collection in a new light with new formats and an original leather design. The leather motif draws inspiration from the graphic images created by Grete Gross, Montblancʼs Head of Advertising who deeply influenced Montblancʼs visual language in the 1920s.

Larger Leather Goods

Montblanc Extreme 3.0 thin document case; Montblanc Extreme 3.0 cardholder for three credit cards with zipped pocket is designed for safely carrying and protecting your laptop and other personal items. The tote is a more relaxed, casual bag while the duff le with M Lock 4810 closure is a versatile companion for short escapes or a trip to the gym.

Medium Leather Goods

A chest bag and sling bag with zipped compa­rtments can be worn crossbody. The laptop case and pouch are designed to protect and store laptops or tablet.

Small Leather Goods And Accessories

The leather neck strap can be attached to small leather goods of the Montblanc collection. The cardholder with zipped pocket comes with a backside ring that you can attach to a hook or neck strap. The key fob features a hook that allows it to be securely fastened to any accessory.

Designed For The Future

With searches for ʻvegan leatherʼ having gone up 69 percent year-on-year, according to Lyst, a growing number of brands are shifting away from traditional leather and using everything from mushroom to pineapple.

Alas, these alternatives are not the most sumptuous of materials (there’s only so much lipstick you can put on a pig). Technically speaking, vegan leather is more sustainable; but in reality, it takes a lot of plastic additives to replicate the feel of leather. With greater longevity, traditional leather remains the best, least wasteful material currently on the market. That said, Montblanc has found a sustainable process without sacrificing any of its quality.

The tanning process ‒ in which cow’s hide is turned into leather ‒ is typically another major concern, due to the use of harmful chemicals such as chromium which can lead to the release of toxic waste into the environment; mindful of the environment, the Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection uses leather obtained from a CO2 neutral tanning process and lining made from recycled fibres.

The selection of leather pieces is available in signature Montblanc Black and an eye-catching British Green, paired with metal fittings in black. The iconic Montblanc emblem has been enlarged for the collection in two different sizes. Three bags and a belt in the collection feature an original closure inspired by the climbing world with a bold black finish.

The M Lock 4810 closure is simultaneously both a design element and a practical feature: it is a special mechanism that acts quickly and effectively in contact with anchor points, designed for a complete and safe closure; and yet at the squeeze of its release levers, it provides easy access to your contents.

The Montblanc Extreme 3.0 collection is available at Montblanc boutiques worldwide and online.

(Images: Montblanc)