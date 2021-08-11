Known for being a leading online destination for men’s style, Mr Porter has expanded its reach with the launch of Super Mart. The standalone on-site marketplace boasts a curated selection of T-shirts, collectables, and streetwear from the world’s most exciting brands.

Launched earlier this month, the Mr Porter Super Mart presents an edit from 29 global brands. Twelve of these brands are new to the site. Carrying over 330 products across ready-to-wear, accessories, lifestyle and gifting, the collection champions a mismatch of fun and exciting lifestyle and contemporary items. Much like a true marketplace; 204 of the pieces are fully exclusive to the platform.

Unique And Exclusive Offerings

Highlights within the Mr Porter Super Mart collection include 54 exclusive pieces from Undercover MADSTORE. The collection includes limited-edition Medicom novelties and MADSTORE merchandise. It marks the first time the items will be available to purchase outside the brand’s iconic Japan pop-up.

The collection also features a curation of collector Mr Tom Hunt’s 15 most covetable one-of-a-kind, original band T-shirts from his highly regarded Burned Out archive. These unique, individually sourced T-shirts have been selected for their musical and cultural significance, are available in one size and can only be purchased by Mr Porter customers in the UK and Middle East. The Super Mart collection ranges from S$18 to S$2800.

“We are excited to launch Super Mart, a first-of-its-kind project – it’s been fantastic for us to work on a large multi-brand collection that champions diverse contemporary product from both established and cult brands; many of which have loyal fan bases but not been available on a global scale before,” says Sam Kershaw, Buying Director, Mr Porter.

“From our curation and exclusive collaborations to our wide-ranging editorial content, Mr Porter has always been a place for discovery and Super Mart celebrates this by giving global access to rare and unique collectables. This launch is very much in line with our 10th anniversary focuses of discovery, inclusivity, craftsmanship and community.”

The launch of the Mr Porter Super Mart will coincide with a global digital campaign from August. It will also feature dedicated editorial and social content across its online magazine The Journal and on Instagram.

Check out the Super Mart collection here.

(Images Mr Porter)