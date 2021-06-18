It has been about two years since Mr Porter and Tom Ford first collaborated for an exclusive capsule collection. This season, the duo returns with another partnership, launching a 55-piece collection of ready-to-wear and accessories designed with Tom Ford’s elevated and modern approach to menswear.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Tom Ford on yet another exclusive capsule collection, this time with a fun, vibrant and all-encompassing wardrobe for the summer months ahead,” said Mr Porter’s Buying Director, Mr Sam Kershaw.

“As Tom Ford remains a favourite brand with our global customers, we’re excited for them to embrace this latest collection as they enjoy their newfound freedom and begin packing for their next destination.”

As an avid traveller like many of us, Tom Ford licks his lips in anticipation as the travel restrictions start to ease up. He expressed his ardour for travel through the pieces, resulting in a sophisticated yet ostentatious collection that features vibrant colours and retro floral prints – intrinsic to Los Angeles in the 70s.

Our Top Picks

Button-Down Collar Printed Lyocell Shirt Atticus Slim Fit Silk-Blend Jacquard Tuxedo Jacket Barnes Collapsible-Heel Woven Leather Espadrilles Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote Bag Ribbed Cashmere Cardigan Suede Trucker Jacket Tasselled Piped Floral-Print Silk-Twill Robe William Tasselled Leather-Trimmed Velvet Loafers 40mm Ocean Plastic Watch 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

Available on the global online retail destination for menswear, the collection sees 35 ready-to-wear pieces, four swimshorts, eight shoes, two belts, four eyewear styles, one bag and one watch – encapsulating a versatile wardrobe that transcends a day on holiday.

Notable pieces include the graphic poppy-printed silk robe, the floral-printed silk pyjama trousers, the light blue silk and linen suit and the woven leather espadrilles. An exclusive Ocean Plastic timepiece, made entirely from plastic collected from oceans, tops off the collection. Do note that the sustainable arm candy will only be available for four weeks from the launch.

(Images: Mr Porter)