New Balance and London based skateboard and streetwear brand Palace Skateboards have joined hands to reintroduce the 580 sneaker silhouette.

The 580 sneaker, also known as the MT580, is considered legendary as it was one of the first shoes to help introduce sneaker collaborations to the world. This meaningful history makes it the perfect product for the pairing of the two established brands.

Popular among the Japanese in the late ’90s when the shoes were originally released, they seem to have brought back the same sense of nostalgia that they were known for back then. However, being a collaboration piece, there is of course a fresh spin when it comes to the overall design of the shoe.

The 580 sneaker comes in two distinct colourways, one being vibrant with purple and green hues while the other is fashioned in classic grey with a pop of teal to brighten it up. Another quirk that the 580 shoe has is its co-branded woven tongue, which not only shows off the New Balance and Palace logos but also functions as a hidden stash pocket for small items.

Furthermore, the added details of debossed foxing and an embossed heel counter with Palace’s logo stamped across, makes the shoe stand out more whilst keeping the nostalgia of the old silhouette. The additional design choice of having a speckled midsole gives the shoe a rugged dimension, which goes well with both bright and muted colourways.

The construction of the shoe is made out of a mesh upper with fuzzy suede overlays which give it a premium yet sporty look, overall making it great to style for everyday casual wear.

(Image: New Balance)