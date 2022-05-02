Everything To Know About The BTS And New Era x MLB Collaboration

Popular K-pop group BTS and New Era x Major League Baseball (MLB) have collaborated to bring forth an apparel collection, revolving around themes of baseball teams and iconic K-pop songs.

This highly-anticipated collection includes baseball caps, bucket hats and T-shirts that are inspired from BTS’s famous songs such as “Butter”, “Dynamite” and “Black Swan.” They also include three logos of MLB’s well-known teams — Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

You can take your pick from the upcoming collection on New Era Japan’s website or through other international sellers such as Cokodive from 13 May 2022, onwards.

Here’s what we know about BTS and New Era x MLB collaboration

What does the three-way partnership include?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Era Japan | ニューエラ (@newerajapan)

The exclusive T-shirt collection (costing about USD 38.90 per piece) includes the “Dynamite” Los Angeles Dodgers T-shirt in black, navy, ivory and lavender colours, the “Butter” Boston Red Sox T-shirt in black and white colours and the “Black Swan” New York Yankees T-shirt that is available in charcoal, blue, black and white colours.

You can also buy the “Dynamite” Los Angeles Dodgers bucket hat for USD 46.80 (approximately). It is available in blue and stone colours.

If you are planning to purchase BTS and New Era x MLB’s baseball caps, then you have three options like that of the T-shirts but the colour choices are different, which is black and gold for “Butter” and “Black Swan” to be precise. Meanwhile, the “Dynamite” caps are available in the same colour as the bucket hats. They are available for USD 34.10 each, approximately.

BTS’ other collaborations

Apart from the BTS and New Era x MLB collaboration, the renowned South Korean boy band has been in the news for its recent parternships. In March, Snoop Dogg confirmed that he would be collaborating with BTS for an upcoming song.

In April, the band partnered with Bandai Namco, a Japanese multinational video game publisher, to release two BTS-inspired mini-games, Dynamite! and Make a Custard Tart!.

(Featured and Hero Image Credit: @bts_bighit/Twitter)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.