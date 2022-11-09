The Nike Air Max series has consistently released some of the most sought-after kicks in the game. This time, it’s the latest Nike Air Max 98 TL.

This month marks the return of the beloved Air Max 98 TL sneakers from the late 90s. The Air Max TL was released in 1998 and is making its first return to retail. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again to re-launch Air Max 98 TL. The Air Max 98 made its debut decades ago and still stands as an iconic piece of footwear—and this upgrade brings the legend back to life.

The iconic Air Max 98 makes a comeback

In 1998, when Nike and Supreme teamed up to remix the sneaker, streetwear fans went wild—many calling it arguably among the best Air Max ever released. It isn’t easy to overstate just how historic the Air Swoopes was and remains. It stood out with an instantly recognisable strap allowing striking colour-blocked colourways. Now, Supreme and Nike revisit that celebrated design in four new colourways: brown, pink, white and black.

The sneakers are available in four colours

There’s something about that iconic Swoosh that makes a sneaker feel legit. It’s like an automatic seal of approval. So, when you wear Nike, you know it will look good. We especially love the simple and elegant-looking Nike Air Max white pair with contrasting hits of silver. The kicks are available in four colourways, and each pair feature synthetic leather and mesh upper bases.

Other details include the 3M reflective TPU overlays, Supreme branding on the heel counter and mini-Swoosh branding at the midfoot. Additionally, the Max Air-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole give the shoe a tonal look.

Whether or not you have too many to count, or this is your first pair of Nike Air Max, this sneaker makes a worthy addition. These iconic sneakers are surely a closet staple.

(Hero and feature image credits: supremenewyork/Instagram)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong