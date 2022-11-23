Over the years, Abloh and Nike have released a slow drip of highly collectable one-off sneakers: some Dunks, an elite running shoe, and so on. However, the brand’s latest might be its most impressive yet! Nike is dropping Off-White designer Virgil Abloh’s first all-original Nike design.

And while it has been a year since the unfortunate passing of Virgil Abloh, the late designer still has a massive influence on fashion and art. The Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma is Abloh’s newest posthumous release.

Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma has a wheat-dressed colourway

Virgil Abloh-designed Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma will be available in a brand-new, wheat-dressed colourway. While the design elements will be the same as the grey colourway, the trainer will have a sports shoe look mixed with a hiking boot layout. In addition, the sneaker has variations in the finishing details. They also feature colours across the laces, materials and that trademark glossy zip tie.

The uppers look stunning with the brown suede. The Air Terra Forma’s chunky soles come in vivid colours and patterns. In addition, the shoe continues with a front zipper and a spikey outsole.

First original sneaker designed by Virgil Abloh

Both the sneaker and the designer are as famous as they’ve ever been—which is to say, getting these pairs won’t be easy. However, you will agree that copping Abloh-designed sneakers never is!

The Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma is the first original sneaker designed by both Nike designers and Virgil Abloh. What’s more, the new kicks reimagined the elements of Terra Kiger 5 and Air Force 1 Mids that celebrities love so much! The kicks also have visible touches of Virgil Abloh’s penchant for subtle deconstruction and overlaid text.

The Off-White x Nike Air Terra Forma collection is Swoosh’s most iconic silhouettes, each artfully remixed under the red-hot designer’s Off-White label. This is what street-style dreams are made of!

