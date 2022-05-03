Here’s What The New Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘World Champ’ Looks Like

Celebrating its 40th-anniversary lineup, while honouring the Los Angeles Lakers as well, Nike is all set to introduce another version of its classic kicks.

It released official images of the ‘World Champ’ Air Force 1 Low, on 30 April 2022, that feature championship belt-inspired lace jewels on white colourway. This comes as a follow-up to Air Force 1 Low ‘Lakers’ which was launched on 28 April 2022.

While the official release date is yet to be announced, the Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘World Champ’ is to debut at select Nike retaile stores and online in the coming months.

Here’s what we know about Nike’s ‘World Champ’

‘World Champ’ Air Force 1 Low

These Nike kicks come with a crisp, white leather base, while its toe and mid-panel feature cracked leather. A closer look reveals more details such as a contrasting black patent leather swoosh that is a logo along with matching sock liners and black and gold tongue tags.

But what really stands out are the wrestling belt-inspired lace dubraes that exude style, while the sneaker’s white midsole and black rubber outsole complete the design.

Air Force 1: The journey so far

Designed by Bruce Kilgore, Nike’s Air Force 1 was introduced in 1982 as the “first basketball shoe to bring soft, springy Nike Air cushioning to the game. Since then, the kicks have become a fashion staple in the sneaker culture.

Interestingly, Nike’s top NBA players: Michael Cooper, Bobby Jones, Moses Malone, Calvin Natt, Mychal Thompsen and Jammal Wilkes, wore the high-top AF-1 in 1983. And when it was re-introduced in 1985 in Baltimore, all 3000 pairs of the kicks in royal blue and chocolate brown colourways, were sold out and purchased by basketball players and fashionistas.

Since then, Nike has re-released many premium, limited editions of the AF1 sneakers, which have been appreciated by hip-hop artists and fashion designers, who have collaborated with Nike and introduced their own versions of the classic designs.

For instance, on the occasion of its 35th anniversary in 2017, Virgil Abloh, recreated the white-on-white AF1 as a part of ‘The Ten’ Collection.

(All images are sourced from Nike)