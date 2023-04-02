Sneakerheads in Singapore will want to make a beeline for the Dover Street Market to get their hands on the new Nike x Comme des Garçons Terminator High. Launching on Saturday, 1st April the sneakers are available in a choice of black, blue and red.

A sneaker with history tied to basketball, the model was first released in 1985 as a special edition for the Georgetown Hoyas men’s program. Incidentally, the Terminator High was Nike’s first signature shoe for a college basketball team.

Now, Comme des Garçons has revived the iconic model through a creative collaboration with sneaker with Nike. The Japanese fashion label has kept the rendition simple and reminiscent of the original launch. The silhouette has gotten an update with Black, Navy and Red colour block panels.

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus has also inserted a matching Swoosh and “CDG” and “NIKE” displayed on the heel. The sneaker is made of premium leather with a perforated toe box for breathability, a padded collar and tongue for comfort. It also features a pronounced pull tab and unique lacing system.

Creative directors Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and Karl Bolander of House + Holme brings to life the new Nike x Comme des Garçons Terminator High campaign. It features a creative involving a family of elephants on their journey to a nearby watering hole.

The Nike x Comme des Garçons Terminator High in Black, Blue and Red launches in Singapore on Saturday, 1st April 2023. The sneakers are exclusively available at Comme des Garçons voco Orchard, Dover Street Market Singapore and on the DSMS E-Shop at retail for SGD450.

(Images: Ronnie Cooke Newhouse/Karl Bolander)