Talk about fighting style. Onitsuka Tiger has announced a new partnership with Street Fighter 6, which sees elements of the hit game embodying some new cool sneakers. The new collection marks the third time the Japanese fashion brand has teamed with CAPCOM Co., Ltd., the creator of the Street Fighter series.

Both companies, with origins in Japan, have deep cultural roots and elevate their offerings by incorporating new elements while still honouring tradition. For this collaboration, the brand has created the ENDACTUS model, which also makes an appearance in the game.

They will be available for purchase at Onitsuka Tiger stores and Ecomm worldwide (with a few exceptions), starting Friday, June 30. These collaborative shoes are a brand new pair specially developed for Street Fighter 6.

Offered in two colours, both are decorated with the Onitsuka Tiger logo on the left heel and the Street Fighter logo on the right heel. The shoes have also several distinct details such as a rugged impression sole, which is separated outsoles, the square toe shape, and the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes expressed through the stitching.

Priced at S$370, the shoes will be delivered in an exclusively designed shoebox and shopping bag inspired by the Street Fighter 6 logo. Additionally, apart from the shoe launch, Battle Hub in Street Fighter 6 is also scheduled to be released on Friday, June 2, 2023, by CAPCOM.

In the Battle Hub, where players from around the world can communicate with each other, Street Fighter 6 will gift to every game players the Onitsuka Tiger digital interchangeable skin in the games that can be worn in the game, including the collaborative ENDACTUS shoes.

For further details, check out the dedicated Onitsuka Tiger x Street Fighter 6 dedicated website.

(Images: Onitsuka Tiger)