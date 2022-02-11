Onitsuka Tiger Offers A Subtle Nod To Valentine’s Day With Contemporary Collection

Get in the mood for love with Onitsuka Tiger this Valentine’s Day. Following the launch of its collection inspired by the Year of the Tiger, the renowned fashion brand now sets its focus on the season of love.

Treat yourself and your loved ones to something special on this day of romance with a wide selection of dynamic range of contemporary and heritage styles in bold colours and stylish designs. With a playful and rebellious take on silhouettes, the collection allows you and your partner to make a bold statement as a trendy power couple. Whether you’re strolling on the streets in a backdrop straight from a Wong Kar-wai film or on the streets of Orchard Road, find yourself the perfect matching outfit at Onitsuka Tiger.

A Subtle Nod to Valentine’s

Vibrancy is not the only concept Onitsuka Tiger has to offer. Offering a variety of apparels with clean and sophisticated designs – Onitsuka Tiger adds a dash of fun to this everyday elegance. Keep a low profile with these simple and classic apparels. Available in bold black or a clean white, this range provides a fresh twist to the common conspicuous Valentine’s concept.

Love and Comfort All Around

Further sweeten your Valentine’s Day ensemble with matching pairs of Onitsuka Tiger sneakers that are perfect to be worn with your special someone. Be it the iconic Mexico 66 model that comes in different renditions or a contemporary model like the P-Trainer Knit, Onitsuka Tiger would have the perfect pair of shoes to fit any couple’s styles or needs. With the myriad of unisex options, it’ll be easy to stay fashionable this 14th February, and beyond.

Shop the collection here.

(Images: Onitsuka Tiger)